Park vehicles only at designated places: SP

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners to park only in designated parking areas in Anantapur.

He stated that vehicles parked haphazardly, causing inconvenience to the public and obstructing traffic, will be penalised under the law.

To control improper parking, the police have introduced a new enforcement tool ‘Vehicle Wheel Locks’ which will be used on four-wheelers parked in violation of traffic norms.

These locks will be applied to vehicles that cause disturbances to traffic flow or public convenience.

In a special event held at the District Police Conference Hall on Tuesday, SP Jagadeesh inaugurated a Helmet Bank and officially launched the use of Vehicle Wheel Locks for the traffic police, with support from Anantapur Discovery.

As part of the initiative, 40 helmets and 14 vehicle wheel locks were donated by ‘Anantapur Discovery’, a voluntary organisation. The SP appreciated Discovery representative Anil for this valuable contribution. He mentioned that the effort to establish helmet banks at all police stations under Anantapur Urban Sub-Division was already underway.

Helmet banks have already been set up at the Women Police Station and Three Town Police Station.

SP Jagadeesh emphasised that wearing helmets was crucial to save lives during road accidents.

He noted that enforcement officers were not only regulating traffic but also creating awareness among the public. He welcomed voluntary organisations like Anantapur Discovery taking the initiative to support such efforts.

The new wheel locks will now be used to penalise wrongly parked vehicles, particularly four-wheelers, that block roads and create traffic issues. The SP reiterated that such measures were essential for maintaining road discipline and public safety.