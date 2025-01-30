Parthasarathy flays YSRCP’s distortion of CM comments

Vijayawada : The NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is successful in attracting Rs 6.3 lakh crore investments in the state in the past seven months, according to minister for information and public relations K Parthasarathy.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said that while the Chief Minister has been making serious efforts to bring investments and provide employment to youth, the YSRCP leaders are resorting to mudslinging by carrying out false campaign against Chief Minister’s presentation on the report presented by Niti Aayog on state’s financial position. He said that the previous government pushed the state in debt trap of Rs 10 lakh crore.

The minister said that the previous YSRCP government failed to clear Rs 2,800 fee re-imbursement, Rs 1,700 crore for Anganwadis and Rs 20,000 crore towards employees dues, Rs 7,800 for housing and Rs 21,000 crore for MNREGS.

Besides, the previous government failed to clear Aarogyasri dues and pay the money to farm-ers after paddy purchase. He said that the YSRCP government completely neglected the Ama-ravati capital. Now the state government is successful in getting loans to Amaravati through world bank, Hudco and other organisations. He said 90 lakh women will be benefited through free gas cylinders scheme.

The minister said that the state government is successful in preventing the privatisation of Vi-sakha steel plant and the Central government announced revival package of Rs 11,440 crore. In addition, the state government achieved Visakha railway zone and making efforts to com-plete the target of providing 20 lakh jobs in coming five years.