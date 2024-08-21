Parthasarathy warns of stern action over poor quality housing works

Vijayawada: Minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said stern action will be taken against the agencies and contractors for poor quality in construction of houses under the government schemes.



He said the state government has specific information that quality was not maintained in construction of houses under the YSRCP government and enquiry report will come out very soon it.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed that third party verification will be conducted with modern technology on the quality of houses being constructed.

Parthasarathy on Tuesday conducted a review with the NTR district officials at the collectorate on the progress of housing works.

Addressing the officials, the minister said some construction agencies had taken money from the previous YSRCP government after completing only basement level works. The government has received information on the irregularities committed by construction agencies. He warned that stringent action would be taken against the agencies that violated the housing rules.

Referring to the construction of houses under the NDA rule in the state, Parthasarathy said under the 100 days action plan, around 1.25 lakh houses will be completed soon and another seven lakh houses will be completed in one year.

He said PMAY 1.0 will be completed by March 2025 and the state government has taken initiative to encourage housing beneficiaries to complete housing works in a speedy manner. He said if the deadline is crossed, the beneficiaries can’t get benefits given by the Union government. He said payments will be made to the small contractors, who are constructing less than 500 houses.

Referring to the houses constructed between 2014 and 2019, the minister said there is confusion on payments and the CM issued orders to clear the payments and he was very happy about it.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, NTR district collector G Srijana, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, officials of housing, revenue and other departments attended the review meeting.