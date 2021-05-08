Partial curfew effective in bringing down Covid cases: Minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna has said that the number of Covid-19 cases have been coming down in the district due to continuous monitoring of vaccine and oxygen supplies and partial curfew being imposed in the State.

He inspected government headquarters hospital, Covid Care Centre and private Covid hospitals along with officials here on Saturday and enquired about the medical facilities and beds position etc.

Later, the Minister asked the doctors to provide quality treatment to corona patients as per Covid protocols. The government initiated steps to get oxygen from Odisha and from other parts of the country.

As many as 459 patients are getting treatment in government headquarters hospital, 300 patients in GSL general hospital, 1,000

patients in private hospitals and there is no shortage of beds or oxygen in the city, he added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fixed the prices for Aarogya Sri network hospitals relating to corona treatment and stern action will be taken against the private hospital managements' if they charge higher fee. The Minister said the government was focused on the containment of Covid and appealed to people to extend their co-operation.

Joint Collector Laskhmisha, Sub-Collector Anjali Anupama, corporation commissioner Abishkit Kishore, Dr T Ramesh Kishore, Dr P Komala and other officials were present.