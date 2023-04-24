Parvathipuram: 14 village panchayats bag awards in Manyam district

Parvathipuram : As many as 14 village panchayats of Parvathipuram Manyam district have received best performance awards announced by the State government for delivering outstanding services to the people.

In the awards announced by the government, China Bondapalli of Parvathipuram mandal stood in the second rank under the theme-1, poverty free village. Gummalakshmipuram of Gummalakshmi mandal got the first rank under theme-2, healthy panchayat. Velagavada panchayat of Palakonda mandal and Jogimpeta of Seethanagram mandal got first rank under theme-3, water sufficient village panchayats.

Jogimpeta of Seethanagram mandal got third rank under theme-3, clean and green. Peda Sottili of Kurupam got first rank and Garugubilli of Garugubilli mandal got second rank under the theme- 6, self sufficient. Kothapalli of Garugubilli got first rank under the theme-7, social security.

Mirthivalasa of Balijipeta mandal got first rank, Jogimpeta of Seethanagram mandal got second rank and Peda Penki of Balijipeta mandal got third rank under the theme- 8, good governance. JM Valasa of Seethanagram mandal got second rank and Dayanidhipuram of Seethanagram mandal and Seethampeta of Seethampeta mandal got third rank under the theme-9, women friendly.

Collector Nishant Kumar handed over the awards to sarpanches and village secretaries at the Collectorate on Monday in the presence of district panchayat officer B Satyanarayana.

He appreciated the efforts made by the sarpanches and the team and appealed to them to continue the same effort in making the panchayat a model one.