Parvathipuram: Boy dies, 16 hurt as auto falls into valley

Parvathipuram: A 10-year-old boy died and 16 others were injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in tumbled into a valley.

Around 20 tribals of Pambarelli village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district were returning from weekly shandy in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap occurred.

The vehicle fell into a deep valley, causing serious injuries to 10 passengers who were shifted to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam. Another six victims were shifted to KG Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Sub-inspector Jagadiah Naidu informed that a 10-year-old boy, identified as S Kartheek, died in the accident.

The body was sent for postmortem and case registered.