- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
- Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C
- Kejriwal seeks bail extension for medical tests
- Submit fire audit report by June 8, all hospitals told
Parvathipuram: Boy dies, 16 hurt as auto falls into valley
Highlights
A 10-year-old boy died and 16 others were injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in tumbled into a valley.
Parvathipuram: A 10-year-old boy died and 16 others were injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in tumbled into a valley.
Around 20 tribals of Pambarelli village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district were returning from weekly shandy in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap occurred.
The vehicle fell into a deep valley, causing serious injuries to 10 passengers who were shifted to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam. Another six victims were shifted to KG Hospital in Visakhapatnam.
Sub-inspector Jagadiah Naidu informed that a 10-year-old boy, identified as S Kartheek, died in the accident.
The body was sent for postmortem and case registered.
