Passing out parade held of Agniveer 2/24 batch at INS Chilka

Visakhapatnam: In a significant milestone achieved by the Indian Navy, 2,966 trainees, including 402 women Agniveers, 288 SSR (Med Asst) and 227 Naviks, passed out from INS Chilka. The passing out parade (POP) marked the culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous ab-initio naval training, in a unique post-sunset ceremony. The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding - in- Chief, Southern Naval Command. Cmde B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka was the conducting Officer.

The recent POP was witnessed by high achiever veterans and eminent sports personality Eldhose Paul, CPO COM (TEL) along with family members of the passing out course.

The POP signifies not only the successful completion of initial training but also marks the commencement of a new chapter in the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy emphasises a gender-neutral environment to transform the trained men and women into a combat ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force.

During his address, FOCINC, South congratulated the trainees for their successful completion of the course exemplifying hard work, discipline and commitment. He impressed upon the Agniveers to hone their skills and be technologically aware, while imbibing the navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage. He urged them to uphold the honour of the nation while charting their course with courage and determination. He appreciated the parents of Agniveers, acknowledging their contribution to the nation and complimented the Chilka team for its relentless efforts and crucial role in shaping the transformation.

Devraj Singh Rathore and Pramodh Singh received the Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and gold medal for Best Agniveer MR and SSR respectively. Mansa Gulivindala, AVR (SSR) was awarded the Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit. Mohit Kumar, NVK (GD) received the director general, Indian Coast Guard Rolling Trophy and director general gold medal for Best NVK (GD).

Earlier, during the valedictory function, the FOCINC, South presented the overall championship trophy to Angre Division and runners up trophy to Eklavya Division.