Past glory of Ghantasala to be restored

Ghantasala (Krishna district): On the occasion of Gautama Buddha Jayanti, grand celebrations were held on Monday at the Reclining Buddha Project premises in Ghantasala, a Buddhist site in the Avanigadda constituency, under the aegis of the State Creative Culture Committee and the Department of Language and Culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector in-charge Geetanjali Sharma stated that plans are being formulated to develop two key areas in the district as tourist destinations. One is Manginapudi Beach, and the other is Ghantasala, which is to be included in the tourism circuit with the aim of completing the Reclining Buddha Project.

Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad explained that Gautama Buddha began his spiritual journey with the resolve to share the light of wisdom that arose in his heart under the Bodhi tree, and his birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana all occurred on Vaisakha Purnima.

Director of the Epigraphy Division of Archaeological Survey of India K Muniratnam Reddy said that six months ago, the Prime Minister’s Office sought information. During a parliamentary discussion on how India got its name, Home Minister Amit Shah was to release a press statement. A Chhatri inscription found in Ghantasala’s fields mentioned “Bharat,” and this was communicated to them.

He noted that Ghantasala has been highly significant since the 1st century CE. Buddhist inscriptions found in Dharanikota connect Andhra Pradesh with Gujarat.

At the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, research in the Lankamal forest area uncovered 27 Buddhist inscriptions. In Telangana’s Karregutta Gundaram forest area, 11 inscriptions were recorded with police assistance. Additionally, the magazine Buddha Bhumi, authored by prominent Buddhist scholar Borra Govardhan, was also unveiled.

Former Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Director of the State Language and Culture Department Mallikarjuna Rao, Special Officer MEPMA PD Saibabu, Krishna District Writers’ Association President Guthikonda Subbarao, State Drama Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna also participated.