Patanjali to conduct Ganapathi Homam tomorrow in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Yoga master Patanjali Srinivas said that Ganapathi Homam would be performed at his office in Sappavari street on Sunday, under the aegis of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamiji.

Speaking to reporters at Press Club here on Friday, he said that the Intinti Dharma Jyothi Prajwalana programme also be held at Rellipeta on Sunday.

On Monday, concluding session of diabetic camp will be held at Saraswathi Ghat and on the same day certificates were also to be given to the inmates of central prison who participated in yoga programme, he said. Later, in the evening 'Intinta Dharma Jyothi' programme will be held at Konalova village of Addateegala mandal.