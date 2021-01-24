Pawan advises YSRCP leaders to mend their ways

Ongole: Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan advised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to control his party leaders, whose mistakes were provoking others. He consoled the bereaved family of Bandla Vengaiah Naidu of Singarapalli in Bestavaripet mandal and handed over Rs 8.50 lakh financial assistance on behalf of the party, at a hotel here on Saturday. He also asked the YSRCP government to cooperate with the State Election Commission in conducting the panchayat elections.

Jana Sena chief said that Vengaiah Naidu was driven suicide by YSRCP leaders for questioning Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu over the poor state of roads and sanitation in his village.

After consoling the wife and children of Vengaiah Naidu, Pawan took them to the SP of Prakasam district, Siddharth Kaushal and submitted a representation seeking transparent and impartial inquiry into the case and demanded the arrest of the people who abetted Vengaiah's suicide.

Addressing a press conference later, the Jana Sena leader that though he was unable to bring back Vengaiah Naidu, he came to Ongole to support his family and give strength to the voices questioning wrongs. "YSRCP leaders, who have money and power, are trying to silence the people who are raising their voices against their atrocities or simply speaking for the public," he said and warned MLA Anna Rambabu and others that their downfall had started with the death of Vengaiah Naidu and the people would definitely teach a lesson to the arrogant leaders.

Pawan Kalyan said that it was not right on the part of YSRCP leaders to announce the replacement of the desecrated idols or burnt chariots. These statements by the Hindu leaders in the ruling party were insensitive and were inflammatory, he said and demanded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemn such comments. He asked those leaders whether they could convince the leaders of other religions too to respond in the same way if their prayer halls were attacked in similar manner. He opined that the police were shackled by political influence in the state and were being forced to slap serious charges against weak people. He demanded to know why the police who were imposing non-bailable sections on people just for forwarding messages were not taking any action against YSRCP leaders who were abusing judges and courts.

On the ongoing row between SEC and the state government over local body elections, the Jana Sena leader opined that the government should cooperate for the conduct of panchayat elections in the state. He said that normal conditions prevailed in the state and people were actively participating in the mass gatherings. He said that Jana Sena workers were also interested to contest the local body elections and asked them to make the decision depending on their local conditions.

He said according to intellectuals, the agriculture laws brought by the Union government were a collection of best practices adopted over the last decade. He has also advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a cue from the Telangana Chief Minister in implementing reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections in the state so that the poor upper caste people could also benefit.