Pawan comes down heavily on Land Titling Act

Mangalagiri: Coming down heavily on the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said here on Friday that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to legalise his properties by way of the enactment.

Addressing the visiting advocates at the party headquarters, Pawan Kalyan said that the enactment was a draconian law. He said that the Jana Sena would bring awareness among people on the enactment.

Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar also participated in the meeting.

Pawan Kalyan said that the fundamental rights of the citizens could not be taken away by anybody.

He questioned as to what is the necessity of Chief Minister’s photograph on the property deeds which was inherited from ancestors. Pawan wondered how the jurisdiction of the judiciary could be taken away giving powers to the revenue department and the revenue officials. “There is no protection to the property of the citizens.” He said that the Jana Sena would take the responsibility of creating awareness among people to make them understand the dangerous trends of this enactment. “This is not the problems of advocates alone but people’s problems.”

Nadendla Manohar said that the advocates had already been fighting against the Land Titling Act.

Jana Sena legal cell chairman Eevana Sambasiva Pratap, Bezwada Bar Association former president Somu Krishna Murthy, Guntur Bar Association president Pulivella Venkata Kota Suresh and other advocates also participated in the meeting.