Pawan confirms Durgesh as Rajahmundry Rural nomine

Rajamahendravaram: The mystery of who will contest from Rajahmundry Rural constituency is over. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan informed the party leaders that Kandula Durgesh will contest from this seat and a joint statement with TDP will be made officially soon.

It may be recalled that a few days back both the TDP incumbent MLA Gorantal Butchaiah Chowdary and Durgesh claimed that they were the candidates and both said that they got confirmation from their respective party leaderships.

However, on Tuesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met key leaders of Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, Rajanagaram, and Anaparti constituencies at the party office in Rajahmundry and made this announcement.

Pawan also directed the Jana Sena leaders on the adjustment of seats with TDP, joint election activity, coordination between the two parties, etc., He announced in January that Jana Sena will also contest from Rajanagaram in East Godavari district.