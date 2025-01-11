Pawan demands apology from TTD chief, members

Pithapuram(Kakinada district): Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan demanded a public apology from the TTD Trust Board regarding the stampede in Tirupati. He insisted that the TTD chairman and board members address the media and apologise to the public for the tragedy.

Speaking at a gathering in Pithapuram in Kakinada district, where he inaugurated virtually 12,500 Gokulam sheds constructed across the state, Pawan Kalyan criticised the trust board for not taking accountability. He questioned why they hesitated to apologise when he, as Deputy CM, had already expressed regret despite not being directly involved in the incident.

“The trust board must prioritise public accountability over pride. Ignoring such incidents sends a wrong message about governance and responsibility,” he said.

He emphasised that no one is above scrutiny and declared that power is secondary to his commitment to serving the public. Calling for reduced VIP privileges at Tirumala, he urged the board to focus on common devotees’ welfare.

Pawan highlighted the NDA government’s achievements in improving rural infrastructure, particularly the rapid construction of Gokulam sheds for dairy farmers. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the dairy sector, claiming that only 268 sheds were built during their tenure, whereas 12,500 sheds have been completed in just six months under the current administration.

The Deputy CM also stated that plans are underway to construct 20,000 Gokulam sheds, with a vision to double farmers’ incomes. “A strong rural economy leads to a prosperous nation,” he added.

The Dy CM urged his supporters to maintain discipline and responsibility during crises. He remarked that the Tirupati tragedy could have been avoided if every stakeholder had performed their duties responsibly. “If I err, I should also face consequences,” he said, calling for constitutional adherence and integrity among officials.

Expressing his desire for the NDA alliance to remain in power for the next 15 years, Pawan Kalyan reiterated his commitment to grassroots development. “I owe a debt of gratitude to the people who believed in me. I will repay it by resolving their issues and delivering progress before seeking their votes again,” he stated.

The Deputy CM also visited an exhibition organised by the animal husbandry department showcasing facilities for dairy farmers. He reviewed posters highlighting development projects completed in the Pithapuram constituency.

Kakinada MP Thangella Udaya Srinivas, panchayat raj principal secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, commissioner Krishna Teja, district collector Sagili Shanmohan, SP Vikrant Patil, and TDP in-charge SVSN Verma and others and leaders attended the programme.