- Apple and OpenAI Partner to Bring ChatGPT to iPhone and Mac
- Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony
- Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance
- Anam rarest record
- Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate
- Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features
- 138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony
- Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?
- A festive mood prevailed in Vizag
Pawan elected Jana Sena Legislature Party leader
Highlights
Vijayawada: Jana Sena Legislature Party on Tuesday unanimously elected party president Pawan Kalyan as its leader.
He was elected at the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the party held at party headquarters in Mangalagiri.
Party’s political affairs committee chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar proposed the name of Pawan Kalyan as the leader and it was unanimously supported by all other MLAs.
All 21 newly-elected MLAs of Jana Sena attended the meeting.
Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly seats it contested in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan was elected from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district.
