Pawan elected Jana Sena Legislature Party leader

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Legislature Party on Tuesday unanimously elected party president Pawan Kalyan as its leader.

He was elected at the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the party held at party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Party’s political affairs committee chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar proposed the name of Pawan Kalyan as the leader and it was unanimously supported by all other MLAs.

All 21 newly-elected MLAs of Jana Sena attended the meeting.

Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly seats it contested in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan was elected from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district.