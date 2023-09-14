Pawan Kalyan always work for Chandrababu, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP State General Secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressed the media on Thursday, making several statements. He claimed that Pawan Kalyan always works for former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy mentioned that they had contested together for Naidu in 2014, but in 2019 Pawan Kalyan contested separately to divide the anti-government vote. He questioned when exactly their break-up occurred, despite their recent meeting.

Reddy also highlighted the significant support the YSRCP currently has, stating that they have more than 75% support, which is unprecedented for a party in government. He expressed confidence that they would receive around 60% of the votes in the upcoming elections, even if various factors come into play. Reddy clarified that this statement was not meant to be arrogant but was based on the strong support they have received from the people. He also dismissed the significance of Pawan Kalyan's political actions.

Regarding the skill scam, Reddy mentioned that Rs. 350 crores had been misappropriated. He claimed that Siemens, the company involved had not received the money, and it was discovered that Design Tech had transferred the funds to other shell companies. Reddy questioned how it could be claimed that there was no corruption in this case.

