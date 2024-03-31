  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan announces another candidate to be contested from Visakha south

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has announced another MLA candidate for the upcoming elections.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has announced another MLA candidate for the upcoming elections. Pawan Kalyan, who has been actively involved in the Pithapuram election campaign, has announced candidate to contest from the Visakhapatnam South Constituency giving ticket to Vamsi Krishna Yadav after discussions with party leaders.

Vamsi Krishna, who recently joined Jana Sena from the YCP, had initially expressed interest in contesting from the YCP but was not given a ticket by the party leadership. However, after showcasing his dedication and commitment to serving the people, Vamsi was chosen by Pawan Kalyan to represent the party in the Visakhapatnam South Constituency.

It is evident that Vamsi has established a strong following and a good reputation among the public, making him a favorable candidate for the upcoming elections.

