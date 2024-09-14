Pawan Kalyan Applauds Centre's Decision to rename Port Blair

In a significant move, the central government has officially renamed Port Blair, the capital of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to "Sri Vijayapuram." The decision has garnered positive reactions, particularly from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who expressed his support through social media.

Kalyan took to Twitter to voice his approval of the name change, stating, “I wholeheartedly welcome the central government’s decision.” He described the renaming as a "welcome development" that symbolizes India's achievements and moves away from the vestiges of colonialism associated with the previous name.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this decision in severing ties with colonial legacies, which he deemed a testament to the roots of slavery imposed by Western countries over several centuries. Kalyan believes that renaming the city will aid in curbing the influence of colonial policies on future generations, marking a progressive step in India's ongoing journey towards reclaiming its historical identity.