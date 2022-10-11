Pawan Kalyan: Declare AP as 'United States of Andhra and make 25 capital

Amaravati: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan once again lashed out at Andhra Pradesh government through a series of tweets. Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle and asked the YS Jagan-led government to declare AP as the United States of Andhra and announce 25 districts as States and go for 25 capitals.

He tweeted as "If YCP feels decentralization is the Mantra for all round development then, Why confine only to three capitals for AP? Anyhow YCP believes & behaves as they are above Law, Judiciary, & Constitution. And they don't care a dime to what the rest of the citizenry feels or says…"

In another tweet, he wrote as "… as well declare AP as "United States of Andhra" & announce 25 districts as States & go for 25 capitals. 'Make AP as your YCP Fiefdom'. And please don't hesitate, feel free."



