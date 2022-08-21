Pawan Kalyan demands AP govt. to pay attention to Infrastructure in the state

Pawan Kalyan participated in Janavani program organised by Jana Sena at Ramanujapalli GRR Convention Center. He spoke to the media after receiving requests from people on this occasion and said that the Industries not coming to Kadapa district and alleged that Mines and forest resources are being exploited in the state.



He said some of the Rayalaseema leaders are rich but no development is taking place. The actor turned politician said a special attention should be given to infrastructure and roads and emphasised that rulers should focus on solving the problems.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that Dalits are being strangled in Rayalaseema and

Atrocities and harassments increased against those who questioned the government. He said backward castes should be empowered to develop Rayalaseema and opined that there are disparities between castes. He urged people to be aware of this.