Pawan Kalyan demands roll back of tanks' auction GO

Eluru: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan demanded the state government to immediately rollback the GO No 217 which facilitates the auctioning of fish tanks in the state. He expressed concern that the livelihood of fishermen would be badly affected if the tanks are auctioned.



Addressing 'Matsyakara Abhyunnathi Sabha' attended by thousands of fisherfolk at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan came and came down heavily on the YSRCP government for issuing the GO No 217 despite fishermen already suffering many hardships due to encroachment of their lands and their profession by others. He said he was ready to go to jail fighting for the rights of the fishermen.

"I am not afraid of the YSRCP government and will continue my struggle till the GO is withdrawn." He said the fishermen colonies lack basic amenities in the villages. "I have personally visited many fishermen colonies recently and noticed their problems. They don't have even basic amenities to live. Many fishermen from Andhra Pradesh left for Gujarat and other states due to lack of livelihood in the state since YSRCP government came to power. Now the GO No 217 will create more problems to their families and profession," he said warning the fishermen that the auction of tanks will not stop with only Nellore district and continue in other districts too. He urged them to fight against the GO and the party would be with them.

Stating that YSRCP leaders were very rich, he appealed to them to leave the tanks for the fishermen.

He said he did not come to politics to 'plead with politicians' but to fight for the justice.

Pawan called upon the fishermen not to panicked by the intimidation tactics of YSRCP government and the laws. He reminded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that eight jetties would be built in coastal districts but there is no progress on it.

He said he knew about the problems of the women of the fisherfolk community and try to resolve them if Jana Sena comes to power. He alleged the YSRCP government is not creating employment and instead killing the livelihood of fishermen and other sections of the society.

He said he noticed that the roads are in very bad condition during his tour from Rajamahendravaram to Narsapuram. The government is not paying compensation to the families of fishermen, who die in accidents.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has created panic among the Jana Sena leaders who were elected in the local body elections.

He asked the party cadres not to panic with the threats of the ruling party.

The Jana Sena president said he maintains restraint because he is the leader of a party. He warned that he would fight if the YSRCP harasses his party workers.