Pawan Kalyan donates Rs.30 lakhs for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Tirupati: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan donated Rs.30 lakhs for Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction. He handed over the demand draft to that amount along with another Rs.11000 contributed by his personal staff to RSS Pramukh in Tirupati Bharath.

Bharat and others from RSS along with former minister Kamineni Srinivas met Pawan at a hotel here on Friday. Describing Sri Rama as an embodiment of Dharma, Pawan said that he showed the path of patience, peace and courage to entire mankind.

It is happy that a Mandir for Rama is being built in Ayodhya for which he wanted to make his own contribution along with other citizens.