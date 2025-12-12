Pawan Kalyan express condolences over deaths in Alluri district bus accident

In a tragic incident, nine individuals have lost their lives following a bus accident in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Reports from authorities indicate that the bus, which was transporting pilgrims, lost control and plunged into a ravine along the Chintur - Maredumilli Ghat road.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, Pawan Kalyan stated, “I am saddened to learn of this devastating loss.” In addition to the fatalities, 22 passengers were injured in the accident.

Kalyan emphasised the need for immediate and improved medical services for those injured, urging authorities to act swiftly. He further assured that the government will provide appropriate support to all affected families during this difficult time.