Pawan Kalyan expresses concern over increase in Covid cases, urges people to be vigilant

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. He further added that the people need to be vigilant and advised to take precautions. He expressed concern over the increase in the number of cases on Sunday where 1.80 lakh people were infected with corona across the country including 1200 cases being registered in Andhra Pradesh and 1500 cases in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan said everyone should follow the instructions of medical professionals and advised to wear a mask and follow physical distance as well. He said it is best to postpone the gatherings and suggested celebrating the upcoming Sankranti festival only with family members.

The actor-turned-politician has urged those who had not taken the covid vaccine to take it immediately and advised them to take utmost care in containing the virus. He urged the governments of the Telugu states to take steps to prevent such situations arisen in the first and second waves. He asked the governments to provide all necessary medical equipment including oxygen available in hospitals.