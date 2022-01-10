  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan expresses concern over increase in Covid cases, urges people to be vigilant

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan
x

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan (File/Photo)

Highlights

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. He further added that the people need to be vigilant and advised to take precautions. He expressed concern over the increase in the number of cases on Sunday

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. He further added that the people need to be vigilant and advised to take precautions. He expressed concern over the increase in the number of cases on Sunday where 1.80 lakh people were infected with corona across the country including 1200 cases being registered in Andhra Pradesh and 1500 cases in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan said everyone should follow the instructions of medical professionals and advised to wear a mask and follow physical distance as well. He said it is best to postpone the gatherings and suggested celebrating the upcoming Sankranti festival only with family members.

The actor-turned-politician has urged those who had not taken the covid vaccine to take it immediately and advised them to take utmost care in containing the virus. He urged the governments of the Telugu states to take steps to prevent such situations arisen in the first and second waves. He asked the governments to provide all necessary medical equipment including oxygen available in hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X