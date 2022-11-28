Pawan Kalyan extends financial help to Ippatam villagers

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan while distributing financial help to the villagers of Ippatam who lost houses in the demolition drive of the ruling party, said here on Sunday that it was nothing but vindictive act of the ruling YSRCP as the villagers provided space for the public meeting of the Jana Sena party.

He distributed cheques each worth Rs one lakh to the 39 families of Ippatam village at the party office here.

He recalled that people of Ippatam showed bravery in extending land to the party for the public meeting when everybody stepped back. He said that he learnt that "de-facto Chief Minister" Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was behind the demolition of the houses in Ippatam. He assured people that the houses of YSRCP leaders would also be demolished legally.

Pawan said that Jana Sena would not be afraid of threats. Referring to the castigation that Jana Sena was Rowdy Sena, he said that former MP Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered and the YSRCP openly supports the murderers. "We are not rowdies and in fact we are revolutionaries," he said.

Recalling that Chief Minister Jagan had equalled himself with NTR, he said that NTR never demolished houses but provided Rs 2-a-kilo rice to the poor.

He pointed out that during his visit to Ippatam village in Guntur district, he found that the statues of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Nehru were removed but not the statue of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He ridiculed the ruling party stating that they demand bribes from the company which manufactures underwear. He sought the cooperation of the people in sending the corrupt politicians home.