Pawan Kalyan gears up for fifth phase Varahi Yatra, hold discussions with party leaders

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who has completed four phases of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra so far is contemplating to hold fifth phase and heid discussion with Nadendla Manohar. The first stage took place in East Godavari district and ended in West Godavari district. The second stage focused on West Godavari district, starting in Eluru and concluding with the Tanuku meeting. The third phase continued in Visakhapatnam district. In the fourth phase, Pawan visited four constituencies in erstwhile Krishna district, including Avanigadda, Pedana, and Kaikaluru, but did not visit Machilipatnam. Pawan has been participating in public meetings during these visits and criticising Chief Minister Jagan and local ruling party leaders.



Pawan recently discussed with Nadendla Manohar about where to start the fifth phase of the Varahi Vijayayatra. According to party sources, there is a possibility of the Varahi Yatra taking place in Krishna district or Guntur district this time.

The focus of Pawan's discussions with Nadendla has been on the problems faced by farmers in the state, and cases of illegal charges against Jana Sena cadre. Committees have been set up, and in the coming days, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of these committees will decide on the joint activities to be undertaken.