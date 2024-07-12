Pawan Kalyan Holds Meeting with Janasena MPs, Focus on State Development and NDA Alliance

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan recently held a meeting with the Members of Parliament of his party to discuss issues to be raised in upcoming Parliament meetings. The main focus of the discussion was on the progress and development of the state, particularly in terms of human resources.

During the meeting, Kalyan stressed the importance of NDA alliance and Jana Sena speaking up for the development of the state. He emphasized the need to focus on promoting temple tourism and eco-tourism as key areas for growth.

In order to ensure better communication and coordination within the party, Kalyan also proposed that one day in every month should be dedicated to meetings at the party central office. Additionally, he urged all party MLAs and MPs to adhere to this rule for better efficiency and organization within the party.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the commitment of the Janasena party to working towards the progress and development of the state, with a focus on strengthening the NDA alliance and advocating for key areas of growth.