Pawan Kalyan meets Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, discusses on tourism

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss key issues impacting the tourism sector in the state. Following the meeting, Kalyan addressed the media, highlighting the importance of initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

During the discussion, Kalyan presented seven critical issues pertaining to tourism development, including proposed tourism projects and the establishment of a tourism university. He expressed optimism after receiving a positive response from Shekhawat regarding these initiatives.

Kalyan's efforts reflect a broader strategy to bolster Andhra Pradesh's tourism capacity and infrastructure, aiming to attract more visitors and boost the local economy.