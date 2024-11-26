Live
- Three dead in sofa manufacturing factory fire in Greater Noida
- Actor Sri Tej Accused of Cheating by Woman
- Constitution Day 2024: Celebrating India's Foundational Document
- 'When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine', SC dismisses PIL
- India signs Final Act of Riyadh Design Law Treaty
- Oppn leaders protest outside Bihar Assembly over reservation, smart meter issues
- Best performances of Nandita Das that prove she’s an acting powerhouse
- Top 5 Plumbing Tips for Better Water Conservation
- Four students hurt in clash over ragging in Bhagalpur Engineering College
- Search operation continues to locate railway officer swept away in Arunachal river
Just In
Pawan Kalyan meets Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, discusses on tourism
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss key issues impacting the tourism sector in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss key issues impacting the tourism sector in the state. Following the meeting, Kalyan addressed the media, highlighting the importance of initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism in Andhra Pradesh.
During the discussion, Kalyan presented seven critical issues pertaining to tourism development, including proposed tourism projects and the establishment of a tourism university. He expressed optimism after receiving a positive response from Shekhawat regarding these initiatives.
Kalyan's efforts reflect a broader strategy to bolster Andhra Pradesh's tourism capacity and infrastructure, aiming to attract more visitors and boost the local economy.