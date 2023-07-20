Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda, briefs on political situation in the state

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who went to Delhi two days ago to attend NDA meeting held under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is busy meeting the BJP top brass and reportedly discussing on the poll alliances. Pawan Kalyan off late met BJP National president JP Nadda and discussed on various issues pertaining to the state for about an hour and a half.



During these meetings, various important issues were discussed, including the political situation in the state, recent developments after the change of BJP state president, preparations for the upcoming elections. He briefed the law and order situation in the state to Nadda.

Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Union External Affairs Minister Muraleedharan over breakfast and discussed on the poll alliances in Andhra Pradesh and later in the evening he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The actor turned politician expressed hope that the discussions with BJP leaders would lead to a constructive and prosperous future.





Had wide-ranging discussions with Shri @PawanKalyan, President of the @JanaSenaParty, regarding the growth and development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people.



Under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the NDA government has been working relentlessly… pic.twitter.com/2IEsf92NQ5 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2023









