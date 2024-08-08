Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka minister, stresses for cordial relationship between states

Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka Forest Department Minister Eshwara Khandre and emphasised collaboration between the two states were discussed today. The meeting, which was attended by various Karnataka Forest Officers, focused on pressing environmental issues and inter-state cooperation.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized the historically cordial relationship between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, urging officials and leaders from both states to work collectively to resolve various challenges. He highlighted the ongoing issue of Elephant populations affecting border areas and called for the Karnataka government to extend appropriate support to Andhra Pradesh to tackle this problem effectively.



One of the key points raised during the discussions was the request for Karnataka to provide 8 Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh, marking a step toward enhanced cooperation. Furthermore, both parties addressed the serious problem of red sandalwood smuggling, revealing that Karnataka forest officials had recently intercepted illegal transportation worth Rs. 140 crore. Both state governments have agreed to further discussions and take necessary actions regarding the red sandalwood issue.

In a progressive move, the Deputy Chief Minister discussed the incorporation of technology to safeguard forest wealth, mentioning the potential utilization of satellite-based observatory services in the future. Addressing wildlife conservation, Kalyan and Khandre agreed on a joint initiative to prohibit the killing and smuggling of wild animals, ensuring stricter enforcement of regulations against such illicit activities.

Recognizing the influx of devotees from Karnataka to significant religious sites like Tirumala and Srisailam, Kalyan advocated for appropriate accommodations to be established for these visitors. He noted that the state government was receptive to allocating land for these structures, as previously considered by Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his Cabinet.

Both leaders also expressed a commitment to advancing eco-tourism development through joint initiatives, aiming to bolster tourism while preserving natural resources. The environment-focused discussions culminated in the formulation of a Memorandum of Understanding (M.O.U.) between the two states, with plans for future collaborative efforts aligned with international agreements on forest management.

Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu also met Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by representatives of the Karnataka government, including State Bio Energy Development Board Chairman Shri Surendra and Board Advisor Shri Bharat Subramaniam.











