Pawan kalyan pats women opting employment schemes

Mummidivaram(East Godavari district): Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said the conception of women, who consider that employment schemes and better education opportunities are more important than freebies, are great.

He promised to take these views as a basis and take up appropriate programmes after coming to power.

Pawan Kalyan interacted with women leaders and activists of his party in Mummidivaram on Wednesday. JSP’s women wing (Veera Mahila) demanded that the government implement employment schemes instead of freebies. They pointed out that groundnut chikki, which are being provided as nutritious food to infants and pregnant women in Anganwadi centres, are brought from far places and getting spoiled.

If the contract to manufacture these snacks is handed over to local DWCRA women, not only will they get fresh, nutritious food but also employment opportunities could be provided to local women.

They explained to Pawan that there is no field-level system to show proper calculations regarding the saving money kept by women in DWCRA groups.