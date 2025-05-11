  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to martyred Agniveer jawan Murali Naik

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, paid his respects to the late Agniveer Jawan Murali Naik in Killitanda, the soldier's hometown, on Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, paid his respects to the late Agniveer Jawan Murali Naik in Killitanda, the soldier's hometown, on Sunday. Naik, who sacrificed his life during Operation Sindoor on the Jammu and Kashmir border, was commemorated as Kalyan offered heartfelt solace to Naik's grieving parents, Sriram and Jyothi. The emotional encounter saw Kalyan moved to tears as he consoled the bereaved family.

The funeral for the brave soldier is set to take place in Gorantla mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, also on Sunday, where the government has announced that Naik will be given a full official send-off.

Pawan Kalyan arrived at Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Airport earlier in the day, greeted by numerous leaders, activists, and supporters from the Jana Sena Party. He subsequently made his way to Kalitanda in a dedicated convoy.

Also present was IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who paid floral tributes to Naik’s remains. Accompanied by fellow ministers Angani Satya Prasad and Anitha, as well as MP BK Parthasarathy, Lokesh expressed condolences to Naik’s family as part of the memorial activities. Public leaders and ministers in attendance are expected to participate in the funeral service to honour the fallen soldier.

