Pawan Kalyan praises PM Modi during Amaravati capital relaunch

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who governs the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan expressed his delight at Modi's visit to Amaravati, particularly amid the country's pressing challenges. He offered prayers to the goddess Kanaka Durga for the Prime Minister's health and continued success.

During a celebratory address, Kalyan acknowledged the struggles of Amaravati's farmers and the local populace, stating that they have "won the battle of righteousness." He expressed gratitude towards the farmers who contributed land for the development of the capital, and he commended their resilience over the past five years, highlighting the physical and emotional hardships they have endured.

"In the last five years, Amaravati farmers have faced numerous adversities, including physical confrontations," Kalyan remarked. "Their struggle has been unforgettable. We vowed that Amaravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and today, with Prime Minister Modi, we are resuming work on the capital, fulfilling our promise."

Kalyan pointed out that the previous government had hindered Amaravati's potential but asserted that the farmers’ sacrifices would not be overlooked. He commended the vital role played by women farmers in the movement and reiterated the coalition government's support for the local farming community, criticising the previous administration for failing to acknowledge their contributions.

He expressed optimism that Amaravati would evolve into a world-class capital, praising the farmers for not only providing land but also securing a prosperous future for the state. Kalyan drew parallels between the development of Cyberabad and the potential for Amaravati, referencing Chandrababu Naidu's vision.

In conclusion, Kalyan highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to Andhra Pradesh, noting that even in challenging circumstances, such as after national security incidents, Modi has chosen to visit Amaravati, underscoring his dedication to the state's progress.