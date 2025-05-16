Pawan Kalyan prays for strength to armed forces, calls for national unity

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed his deep concern over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a tragedy that has shaken the entire nation. Taking to social media platform X, Kalyan announced that under the banner of his party, Jana Sena, prayers representing all faiths are being offered for national security.

In his statement, Kalyan expressed gratitude towards the Indian armed forces, who he credited with demonstrating remarkable courage through Operation Sindoor. This operation aims to dismantle terrorist networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as countering the support provided by the Pakistan Army. He extended his sincere thanks to the security personnel, whom he described as a protective shield for the country.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to unify various communities, Kalyan revealed that all-faith prayers are being held at multiple temples, mosques, and churches, including the six Shasta Shanmukha temples of Devasena Subrahmanya Swamy in Tamil Nadu, four temples in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Indrakeeladri Durgamma temple, and Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple. He acknowledged the efforts of Jana Sena leaders and supporters in organising these prayers and especially thanked those from diverse religions who participated.

Kalyan urged all citizens to unite in solidarity to protect India’s sovereignty and eradicate terrorism, calling for a shared commitment to national unity.