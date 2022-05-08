Pawan Kalyan receives a warm welcome in Kurnool, provides financial assistance to farmers

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan who is on a visit to the erstwhile Kurnool district has been warmly welcomed by party cadres. Pawan Kalyan as part of yatra for the cause of tenant farmers drive arrived at the airport in Orvakal and then left for Allagadda constituency for the Rachchabada program at Shrivalle village.



In the meanwhile, he visited the families of four tenant farmers who committed suicide due to financial difficulties and assisted with Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the party.

Pawan Kalyan, who had earlier visited the district, was warmly welcomed by party ranks at the airport. State General Secretary Shri Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, party leaders from Kurnool district Chinta Suresh, Rekha Goud, Hasina Begum, Arshad, party state secretary Tatamsetti Nagendra and Anantapur district leader Pendyala Hari were among those who welcomed the gathering. Pawan Kalyan left Orvakal Airport for Shirivelle with a huge rally.