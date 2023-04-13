Pawan Kalyan responds to Vizag Steel plant row, says it should be under central government

It is known that the issue of privatization of Visakhapatnam has come to fore

with arguments between the ministers of Telangana and AP. Meanwhile, it is known that Union Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste has recently made important comments on the issue of privatization of Visakhapatnam steel. It has been announced that they do not want to privatize the Visakha Steel Plant as of now and are not going ahead with it at present. It is expected that this dispute will come to a full stop.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the statement made by the Union Minister of State for State. Pawan Kalyan is of the opinion that Visakhapatnam steel should remain under the control of the central government. Pawan said that the Union Minister's announcement was optimistic and criticized the state government for not having the sincerity to save Visakhapatnam steel. Pawan released an open letter on this saying that the Visakha Steel is an industry associated with the emotions of Telugu people with 32 lives sacrificed.

Pawan said that he has informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the emotional connection of the Telugu people with Visakhapatnam steel and asked him to look at this industry separately. Pawan said that many farmers have sacrificed their lands for the Visakha Steel Plant and some of them have still not been settled. He said that the rulers of the state should also pay special attention to such industries and criticized them for lacking sincerity from the beginning.