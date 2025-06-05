Pawan Kalyan Sets Ambitious Goal for Environmental Protection

Live
In a recent address, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced his ambitious goal of planting one crore saplings and ensuring their protection. He underscored the critical role that nature plays in human life and expressed his determination to prevent forest fires and safeguard the environment.
During a Vanamahotsavam event held at ADCL Park in Ananthavaram to commemorate World Environment Day, Pawan Kalyan highlighted how historically, trees and plants once served as landmarks in addressing homes—a practice that has diminished over time. He stressed the importance of a Chief Minister who prioritises love for nature.
The event was attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with Pawan Kalyan, ministers, and other public officials. Together, they planted copper and neem saplings in Ananthavaram Park. CM Naidu urged public representatives and officials to join in the initiative to plant one crore saplings, emphasizing the need for collective action towards environmental conservation.
On this occasion, all attendees took an oath to commit themselves to protecting the environment.