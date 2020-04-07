Pawan Kalyan shower praises and congratulates Medical Personnel on World Health Day

Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan said that doctors and healthcare workers are working relentlessly at the crucial time of the coronavirus outbreak. On the occasion of World Health Day, the actor turned politician showered praises on the medical and healthcare staff who are serving Corona patients. He said that serving the patients is equal to God.

Pawan said that many of the doctors have been rendering services to the poor as part of their profession and it is our responsibility respect and encourage then who are working round the clock despite there threat of the virus. He demanded the government to provide adequate care and protection to doctors and paramedics who are on duty.

Pawan Kalyan suggested that all personnel who are working hard to contain the covid-19 should be provided with PPEs as recommended by the World Health Organization. He also demanded to bring laws to provide job security of the nurses and maternity staff. Pawan Kalyan has shared a letter through his Twitter handle to this extent.



