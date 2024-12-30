  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan Speaks on Political Plans for Naga Babu, Dismisses Legacy Politics

In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his thoughts on the political trajectory of his family members, particularly his brother Naga Babu.

In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his thoughts on the political trajectory of his family members, particularly his brother Naga Babu. Pawan emphasized the importance of supporting those who have worked with him, acknowledging his commitment to their well-being.

Addressing the media, Pawan remarked, “I have always ensured that those who work with me are taken care of. People inquire about Naga Babu’s situation, but never about Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) issues. I am not advocating for hereditary politics, but Naga Babu’s sacrifice for the Rajya Sabha seat is commendable."

Pawan also clarified his intentions regarding Naga Babu’s future in politics, stating, “I intend to give Naga Babu a seat in the Legislative Council (MLC). Once that is accomplished, we will consider the possibility of him being appointed as a minister.”

This statement reflects Pawan’s focus on political strategy and his efforts to elevate his family’s political standing, ensuring that key decisions align with the broader interests of the state and his party.

