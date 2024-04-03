Live
Just In
Pawan Kalyan suffers from fever, Tenali tour cancelled today
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's planned visit to Tenali today has been canceled due to illness. Pawan, who is suffering from a fever, was scheduled to participate in rallies and meetings in the evening. This cancellation comes after he walked twenty kilometers in the sun yesterday, leading to sun stroke.
Pawan's health has been a concern since he fell ill during a tour in the Pithapuram constituency four days ago. Despite this, he continued with his activities until the fever became severe enough to necessitate a cancellation of today's visit to Tenali. Doctors have advised him to rest until his fever subsides before resuming his tour.
While the sun scorches Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Varahi and his team are pushing ahead with the Vijaya Bheri Yatra. However, Pawan's health remains a priority, and the Jana Sena leaders have assured that a new date and time for the visit to Tenali will be announced once he is recovered.