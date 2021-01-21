Pawan Kalyan to console deceased party worker’s family

Ongole: Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan will visit the family of Vengaiah Naidu, who allegedly committed suicide after he was humiliated by the local MLA Anna Rambabu, at Singarapalli village and console his family members on Saturday. The political secretary of the Jana Sena chief, P Hariprasad said in a statement that Bandla Vengaiah Naidu of Singarapalli village in Bestavaripet mandal, a Jana Sena party worker made an attempt to bring the bad condition of the roads in the village to the notice of Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu. But the MLA used abusive language in reply and the YSRCP workers in the village harassed Venkagaiah Naidu and he committed suicide later, Hariprasad explained.

He announced that Pawan Kalyan will reach Ongole on January 22 and meet the grieving family members of Vengaiah Naidu on January 23 to console them and handover the financial assistance. He said that Pawan Kalyan, along with the party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other important leaders will also speak to the Janasena workers who are in deep concern and hurt with the incident and may also request the district SP Siddharth Kaushal to take stern action against the culprits, who abetted suicide of the Vengaiah Naidu.