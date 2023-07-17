Pawan Kalyan to meet Tirupati SP today

Tirupati: The manhandling of Jana Sena Party (JSP) activist by a woman police officer in Srikalahasthi on July 13 snowballing into a controversy with party chief Pawan Kalyan to meet Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy on Monday, to take the issue to his notice, seeking severe action on the police officer.

JSP district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad and Tirupati Assembly Constituency in-charge Kiran Royal said here on Sunday that the party president Pawan Kalyan will submit a memorandum to the SP on the Kalahasthi incident. Sources said during a protest, party activist K Sai was assaulted by town CI Anju Yadav.

They made it clear that the party was not interested in creating disturbance on the manhandling of party activist in Srikalahasti but only keen on taking action on the erring official who in full public view hit the party activist Sai as per the law.

Pawan Kalyan will reach Tirupati on Monday at 9:30 am and will proceed straight to the SP Office in the city, they informed.

It may be noted here that on July 13, the JSP activists staged a protest responding to the state party call to condemn YSRCP leaders abusing Pawan Kalyan at Pelli Mandapam circle in Srikalahasti.

Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav, who was on duty at Pelli Mandapam circle, where JSP held protest. The CI, who asked Jana Sena activists to disperse, led to an altercation between them. The CI, who lost cool, repeatedly slapped Sai and pushed him violently.

The video of Anju Yadav manhandling JSP activist went viral on social media evoking strong protest from the party.