Pawan Kalyan to observe fast for steel plant today 

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will observe deeksha on December 12 in solidarity with the ongoing movement by the workers against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). A statement from the party on Saturday said there was no proper response from the state government over the issue of steel plant protection. The workers and steel plant evacuees are continuing their struggle indefinitely. As part of the continuation of moral support being extended to them, Pawan Kalyan will observe a relay fast at the Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagiri. The deeksha will started at 10 am and conclude at 5 pm on Sunday. Jana Sena political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar will also participate in the deeksha along with Pawan Kalyan. Party PAC members, state general secretaries, district presidents, state executive members, and chairpersons of affiliated wings will also take part in the programme.



It may be recalled here that Pawan Kalyan had met top leaders in the Central government initially and submitted a memorandum requesting them to reconsider the decision to sell 100 per cent sate in the steel plant. He had explained to them that that the steel plant was set up after many sacrifices by people and the plant was the sentiment for the Telugu people. Pawan had participated in the public meeting held on the premises of the steel plant and raised his voice strongly for its protection. He demanded that the Chief Minister take responsibility for the Visakha steel plant and initiate steps to set up an all-party committee and lead the delegation to Delhi. But there is no response from the state government on the issue. The steel plant workers have been continuing their protest for more than 300 days for its protection.