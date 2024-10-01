Pawan Kalyan to visit Tirumala on foot today amid laddu controversy

Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to arrive in Tirupati today as part of his deeksha. He will begin his journey to the sacred Tirumala temple on foot after reaching Tirupati tonight. To ensure the safety and security of the Deputy CM during his pilgrimage, authorities are implementing a three-tier security arrangement along the walkway, complete with rope parties extending up to 200 meters. Janasena leaders have advised party members not to accompany Pawan Kalyan during the walk.

Pawan Kalyan will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 5 PM and will land at Renigunta Airport before proceeding to Tirupati.

In a separate ongoing issue, the use of animal fat in the preparation of the famous Tirumala Laddu has stirred significant controversy. Allegations surrounding this matter have led to a political uproar, prompting scrutiny from a court regarding statements made by the Chief Minister on September 18. The bench is currently evaluating whether there is any legitimacy to the claims made, given the sentiments of millions of devotees. Arguments from both sides have been recorded, with further hearings scheduled for Thursday.

In light of these developments, YCP leaders have been vocal in their responses to the remarks made by the ruling party, continuing the ongoing political dialogue in Andhra Pradesh.