Pawan Kalyan urges for strict action against land encroachments in AP

In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted growing concerns over encroachments on government lands across various departments, including Revenue, Panchayat, and Endowments. He revealed that many complaints, particularly from Kakinada and other regions within the state, have been received regarding forced land acquisitions.

Taking to Twitter, Kalyan urged the police department to respond promptly to these complaints to protect the interests of the victims and ensure swift intervention from relevant authorities. He emphasized the need for immediate action by district collectors and the Kakinada police to address these issues.

Kalyan announced that the Andhra Pradesh government, under his NDA coalition, is committed to overhauling the antiquated governance framework that has been in place for four decades. A significant step in this direction is the introduction of the Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, designed to provide rigorous penalties for offenders, compensation for victims, and robust protection of government lands.

The new legislation aims to establish special courts for land-related disputes, implement preventive measures, enhance land records accuracy, ensure thorough title verification, and create an effective grievance redressal process.

Affirming his government’s commitment to justice and transparency, Pawan Kalyan stated that the NDA administration will prioritize the protection of lands and state resources while holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. He called on the collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts to prioritize these complaints and enforce strict measures against land encroachments.