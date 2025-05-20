Pawan Kalyan Voices Concerns Over Rohingya Migration Threat

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed serious concerns regarding the migration of Rohingya individuals, emphasising the potential risks to both unemployment and internal security. Addressing national media at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday, he suggested that certain elements within the system may be complicating efforts to ensure these migrants do not establish permanent residence.

Kalyan urged local police to maintain a heightened level of vigilance, comparable to that of military personnel stationed on the borders. He suggested that the southern states, given their historical vulnerabilities, remain sensitive targets for terrorist activities.

Highlighting the necessity of monitoring new arrivals along the coast, Kalyan remarked, "The movement of new people must be closely observed." He also addressed the issues faced by the Madaputengela group, proposing a solution through the use of Kunki elephants.

Recalling his previous correspondence with Andhra Pradesh police and administrative staff, Kalyan reiterated the importance of internal security, particularly in light of past attacks in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, which continue to weigh heavily on his heart. He insisted that the state police must prioritise their internal security efforts with the same seriousness as that displayed by border security forces.