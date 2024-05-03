Pawan Kalyan Vows to Fight YCP Factionalism and Turn Uttarandhra into Economic and Sports Capital

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has declared his commitment to fighting against the factionalism of the YCP government in Andhra Pradesh. He criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for only knowing how to steal land and not creating wealth for the people. Kalyan emphasized that he entered politics for the betterment of the state and its citizens, even at the risk of his own life.

Highlighting instances where he took a stand for the people, Kalyan mentioned his support for fishermen whose boats were burnt in Visakhapatnam and farmers who faced injustice. He expressed his determination to enforce law and order with dignity and protect the rights of women from any form of hardship.

Kalyan also outlined his vision for Uttarandhra to become an economic and sports capital, similar to Punjab. He urged the public to unite against the YCP government to prevent the state from being destroyed.

In an effort to combat the YCP, Kalyan announced a joint campaign with TDP and BJP candidates in the upcoming elections. He called for unity among party members to secure victories for TDP MP candidate Bharat, TDP MLA candidate Ganababu, and Jana Sena candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas. Kalyan's unwavering resolve to fight for the future of Uttarandhra reflects his dedication to the state and its people.