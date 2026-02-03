Pawan Kalyan warns of action over excessive liquor prices

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has responded to growing concerns over the sale of liquor at inflated prices across the state. Taking to social media platform X, he highlighted reports from Kakinada district and other regions regarding the issue.

He emphasised that selling liquor at exorbitant rates violates regulations and damages the government's reputation. Mr Kalyan instructed shopkeepers to strictly comply with licensing rules and directed officials from the concerned department to maintain vigilant oversight of liquor outlets. He also urged Excise authorities to take immediate action against those engaging in such illegal practices.