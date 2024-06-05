Pawan Kalyan’s mega win in Pithapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan who contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district won with a huge majority of around 70,000 votes.

There is excitement all over the state over the victory of Pawan Kalyan.

A record of 86.63 per cent polling was recorded in Pithapuram. Women cast their votes at the polling stations till midnight.

In this context, many discussions were held on the result here. Exit polls also showed different opinions. Most of the polling agencies have revealed that Pawan Kalyan will win with a huge majority.

Some other polls predicted that YSRCP candidate Vanga Geeta will win. However, the alliance workers and leaders are optimistic about Pawan’s victory, regardless of surveys and opinions.

Pawan Kalyan played a key role in entering a pact with NDA in the state. He called to oust YSRCP from the joint East Godavari districts.

He fielded Jana Sena candidates in most of the seats in these districts. He toured extensively and held many meetings. He tried to connect with the people in the Pithapuram constituency where he contested.

Betting on Pawan’s majority was also done across the state. Many believed that he will get a majority of 40,000 to 1 lakh. Pithapuram TDP in-charge SVSN Verma also announced earlier that Pawan Kalyan will get a majority of 60,000. He got a majority of 70,000 according to their expectations.

Apart from this, the Jana Sena registered a new record in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The party won everywhere it contested and surprised all at the national level. The party got only one seat in the last election. Party chief Pawan Kalyan also lost in both the places he contested. The same party has grown a lot in five years. This time it won in all the 21 seats it contested.

The Telugu Desam Party also registered a sensational victory. The party won 102 seats in the 2014 elections but was limited to just 23 seats in the 2019. This time TDP contested 144 seats.

There is a possibility of winning in 137 of them. While the BJP which contested in 10 seats is on the way to victory in 8 seats. It seems that the YSRCP, which contested with the slogan ‘Why Not 175,’ will be limited to 10 seats.