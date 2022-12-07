Pawan Kalyan's Varahi is ready for the Election Campaign

Arrangements for Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan's bus trip are going smoothly. A specially designed bus is ready for Pawan Kalyan. This bus has been designed differently from the buses used by the leaders of various parties who have done the bus yatra so far. An army truck was made into a tour bus. After three months of hard work, the bus was specially designed. Pawan Kalyan tweeted that 'Varahi' is ready for the election war. Pawan shared the photos of getting off the bus on Twitter.

'Varahi' is ready for Election Battle! pic.twitter.com/LygtMrp95N — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 7, 2022