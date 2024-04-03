Pawan offers prayers at Andhra Baptist Church, Basheer Bibi Dargah

Kakinada: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency participated in a house-to-house campaign on Tuesday.

He has been making efforts to get closer to people in the constituency in his own style. Pawan took part in house-to-house campaign at Ponnada village. He visited the houses of people belonging to lower middle class and poor labourers and requested them to cast their votes in his favour in the ensuing polls. There was a lot of commotion, when he visited individual homes.

However, the film actor-turned-politician mingled with people like a normal person. Pawan Kalyan sat on a bed at a house and talked to the family members. They explained their problems to him. It became difficult for the security personnel to control hundreds of people who came to see Pawan. The activists raised slogans and whistled in enthusiasm.

He told the locals that Pithapuram is not just his constituency but it is like his hometown. He said that he would shift his base to Pithapuram and it will be his political centre.

Earlier, Pawan had a meeting with key leaders and workers of the Jana Sena Party. He said that he would take a house on rent in one of the 54 villages of Pithapuram constituency. He exuded confidence that the Jana Sena Party would win the Pithapuram seat with a huge majority. Meanwhile, prominent people representing various communities, sarpanches who are YSRCP sympathisers, MPTCs and chairmen of societies joined the Jana Sena in the presence of Pawan.

The JSP chief said that he would always be available to the people of the constituency and work for its overall development. He said that he had so far prayed twice to the Almighty. Once to give him a big hit after several of his films flopped and then the next time he prayed to the Lord and to provide him an electoral victory after he lost the 2019 elections at the two places Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka. Finally following the Lord’s blessings, he got an opportunity to contest the 2024 Assembly polls from Pithapuram. He stressed the need for youth to emerge as leaders in various fields.

Representatives of different fields from Pithapuram constituency and other areas joined the Jana Sena Pary in the presence of Pawan.

Among them are prominent doctor Dr Varalakshmi, lawyers Suravarapu Venkateswara Rao, Trinath, Venkataramana, Arun Babu and Kanna Ashray Foundation Chairperson Gandi Shakunthaladevi.

Pawan reached Pithapuram by helicopter from Hyderabad on Tuesday morning and went to Andhra Baptist Church (ABC) and offered prayers. After that, he reached Kothapalli mandal and participated in special prayers at Basheer Bibi (Bangaru Papa) Dargah in Ponnada.

Later, he addressed a meeting of women held at the Suraksha Palace function hall in Kothapalli in U Kottapalli Mandal. Pawan’s campaign evoked good response from people as he covered various junctions in Pithapuram town.